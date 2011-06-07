MUTARE: - veteran nationalist Edgar Twoboy Tekere is no more. Tekere passed away at 1330hrs at Murambi Garden Clinic in Mutare. Tekere was born on 1 April 1938.
Dr Ibbo Mandaza the family spokesperson said Tekere succumbed prostate cancer.
“He had been ill for some time , he had prostrate cancer which had now gone into the spine, he was put into the intensive care unit at Murambi Garden Clinic,” said Mandaza.
Dr Mandaza said they are waiting for the rest of the family to make funeral arrangements.
Tekere is survived by his wife Pamela Tekere and a daughter.
Mourners are gathered at 9 Alexander Road in Bordevale, Mutare.
