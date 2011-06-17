Mutare residents want ZESA monopoly to end

MUTARE: - Residents here told the Parliamentry Portifolio Committee on State Enterprises and Parastatals Management that they are not happy with the way the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority, ZESA was billing its consumers.
The parliamentary portfolio committee was in Mutare conducting a public hearing on ZESA service.
Denford Vambe the vice chairperson of Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Association, MRRA, said ZESA is sending huge bills yet they spend 16 hours without electricity.
“At the end of every month we get very high bills from ZESA yet we spend long hours without electricity every day,” said Vambe.
Simon Mapuyire complained to the committee that a lot of people were losing their electrical gadgets because of the incessant power cuts from ZESA.
“People are losing their electrical appliances because of these nonstop power cuts from ZESA,” said Mapuyire.
Councillor for ward nine in Dangamvura Chrispen Dube said ZESA should have consultative meetings with members of the public whenever they want to increase tariffs. Dube also the load shedding has also contributed to deforestation.
Huggins Kashiri complained that workers from ZESA are now deliberately disconnecting defaulters from the pole because they want to make more money.
“If one is disconnected from the pole they pay a reconnection fee of US$90 where as if one is switched off from the house you just pay US$10,” said Kashiri.
Sydney Sithole a Mutare resident present at the meeting also made submissions that ZESA should also look into other forms of energy sources rather than just relying on hydro-electrical power.
Sithole also said ZESA should stop exporting electricity to Namibia because they are failing to service its local consumers.
Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on State Enterprises and Parastatals Management Lawrence Mavhima said they have been going around the country getting people’s views on the service that is being provided by ZESA.
“We will table these views in parliament and make recommendations based on the views that we have been getting from the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mavhima
Other portfolio committee members that attended the meeting are Edward Musumbu member of parliament for Norton, Chirumanzu members of parliament Phares Maramba, Prince Matibe who represents Chegutu in parliament and Patrick Sibanda of Binga.
why should zesa take 3-4 months to reconnect energy from temporary house to main house? these guys are up to shit. this is killing our nation . encouraging corruption. angry customer .
this was confirmed by the Depot foreman on 05 jan his no is 0773508060.he wasn't even ashamed but talked with confidence
