Case deferred for lack of court space

The trial of two Nyazura farmers Janse and Martinus Grobler (father and son), accused of negligent discharge of a firearm, failed to continue on Tuesday because of lack of space at Mutare Magistrates’ Courts.
The magistrates’ court doubles as a High Court circuit.
Regional magistrate Billiart Musakwa apologised to witnesses and said they would have to return on July 5 for resumption of the trial.
“Gentlemen, we are very sorry the trial can’t continue today because we have a High Court circuit and so the lower court has to give preference to the upper court,” said Musakwa.
Defence lawyer Victor Chinzamba is also attending to cases at the High Court circuit.
Janse and Martinus were initially charged with attempted murder after they allegedly fired shots in the air at suspected land invaders at their farm.
They own Geluk Farm in Chipembere area near Nyazura.
It is alleged on January 31 this year the two fired three shots at Onismus Makwengura, Ephraim Zibunge and Collins Mugayi who had come to settle a land dispute at the farm.
The farm had reportedly been designated for resettlement by the government.
