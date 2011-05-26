Relocated families bitter

MUTARE: - Families that were recently relocated from Chiadzwa said they are worried at unfulfilled promises made by the government and the companies that are mining diamonds in Marange.
The families said their grievances during a meeting held in Mutare that was organized by the Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association, ZELA, and the Chiadzwa Community Development Trust, CCDT.
So far about 60 families have been moved from the diamond rich area of Chiadzwa to ARDA Transau in Odzi area. The families are worried that they were promised that a health centre will be built for them but up to now nothing has been done.
“We were promised that a clinic will be built for us but up to now we have to walk to Odzi Township for medical attention,” said Susan Mangwiro one of the family members that was relocated to ARDA Transau.
Mangwiro also complained that besides not having a school nearby they do not have a good road network to ARDA Transau hence commuters do not ply the route.
“We have to walk a distance of 12 kilometers to the Mutare Harare highway in order for us to get transport into town,” she lamented.
Odzi is approximately 45 kilometers from Mutare along the Harare highway.
Lovemore Matende said they still have not received full compensation from the companies that are mining in Chiadzwa.
“We only got US$1 000 when we were moved from Chiadzwa,” said Matende. “We would also want the companies to construct dip tanks for us and put a perimeter fence along the railway line because we are losing our livestock to trains that are hitting them,” he added.
Gilbert Makore of ZELA said urged the families to remain united to effectively challenge the companies and government on some of the unfulfilled promises.
“You should not allow yourselves to be infiltrated, you have to remain focused until all your that you were promised has been fulfilled.
CCDT chairman Malvern Mudiwa said the companies still have to provide a source of clean water to the families in ARDA Transau.
“The families are still walking long distances to the nearest source of clean water and the companies are quite on this and many other issues,” said Mudiwa.
A Mbada Diamonds official who was present at the meeting refused to talk to the media on the issues that were raised by families that have been relocated.
