Tuesday, March 27, 2012
Suspended Mutare Mayor still to receive probe report
Mutare, March 26, 2012 - Suspended mayor Brian James said he is still to receive a findings of the probe team that was send by Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo. James said this at an MDC-T meeting held at Chirowakamwe Primary School in Dangamvura. James is the treasurer for MDC-T Manicaland province. “Chombo’s probe team have completed their work but I have not been given a report of their findings but I am confident that they will not be able to substantiate any of the allegations against me,” said James. James said it appears that sections of management and some of the councillors continue to make unfounded accusations against. “I have been an open and diligent mayor and councillor and we have done good work in this city”. I will not let certain individuals tarnish both council’s and my reputation and rubbish the achievements we have made,” said James. James said as councillors they resolved to engage consultants to help formulate a strong and accountable budget, he said they also collectively resolved to engage an independent audit company to audit Pungwe Breweries. A Pungwe brewery is a company that is owned by City of Mutare and it has not been audited since 2009. Council’s 2012 accounts are also to be audited. “Why do management continue to disrupt council’s progress by failing to implement these resolutions, what exactly are they afraid of.” Audits are a prerequisite of all public fund management and will uncover any corruption that may have taken place,” said James. James said he is now publicly challenging fellow councillors through the town clerk to now implement these audits that are essential for good governance and accountable management. The former mayor said people should not be misled that these audits can only be carried out when finances are available yet there is money to buy a vehicle for the town clerk. “Is a US$90 000 vehicle for the town clerk more important than financial audits, public facilities and service delivery,” said James. James said a recent independent labour report conducted for council revealed gross mismanagement within council’s labour structures. He said these are issues that council need to concentrate on as without strong accountable budgets ratepayers will merely be asked for increased rates in the future to pay back a continuing practise of unauthorised expenditure.
Posted by Chenge Murimwa at 11:09 AM
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
MAMA AND DR MADE MY LIFE A SUCCESS IN S.A +27836972245 SHE SOLVES ALL PROBLEMS THROUGH A MAGIC POT OF WATER: SHE MADE MY LIFE A SUCCESS "several years of unhappiness in my marriage led to loneliness, continuous crying and suffering,after hearing about mama ,i decided to visit her "for only Rand 350 as a consultation fee,she read my fortune accurately and told me about my past life,my marriage and business and in a dish of water with a mirror she showed me the faces of my enemies as well as my husband`s girlfriend.She performed a special prayer and gave me powerful Indian crystals,oil,stick and ring to use at my work place,business as well as my home.UNBELIEVABLE!in less than 1 week,all my problems were over and I`m very happy in my marriage and my husband left his girl friend and came back to me.Over the years,i have tried many healer but they all failed.MAMA,your special ring is a blessing that has improved my financial status,business stability,love as well as my home.There is no other way to say thank you but to tell others about you and your work!contact her +27836972245.She has offices in,Johannesburg sandton
Call mama on +256793948042 tell her all your problems.
MAMA!!! You have done it again, you have showed me your powers which i have been hearing from different people, but now am talking out of experience, MAMA you are the greatest spell caster that i believed that is existing cause you brought back my lover who left me since 2011 within only 3 days MUM you are the greatest, thanks for your great work in my life, and i will live to remember you cause you put a smile on my face by making my dream come true, thank you once again. My friends out there who need help, i would advice you contact MAMA for help because he is a great woman ever-living, you can contact her through her email healingsonly@gmail.com or call her on +256793948042
SHE SOLVES ALL PROBLEMS THROUGH MAGIC STONES EQUIVALENT TO YOUR AGE AND TELLS YOU ALL YOUR PROBLEMS BY MIXING THOSE STONES WITH MILK. CONTACT HER ON +27604180512 ..email address healingsonly@gmail.com
"several years of unhappiness in my marriage led to loneliness, continuous crying and suffering,after hearing about mama ,i decided to visit her "for only Rand 350 ,three litres of milk and small stones equivalent to my age,she read my fortune accurately and told me about my past life,my marriage and business and in a dish of milk with magic stones she showed me the faces of my enemies as well as my husband`s girlfriend.She performed a special prayer and gave me powerful Indian crystals,oil,stick and ring to use at my work place,business as well as my home.In less than 1 week,all my problems were over and I`m very happy in my marriage and my husband left his girl friend and came back to me.Over the years,i have tried many healers but they all failed.MAMA,your special ring is a blessing that has improved my financial status,business stability,love as well as my home.The ring you gave my husband to wear while at place of work he was promoted last week.There is no other way to say thank you but to tell others about you and your work!contact her +27720902359.email her healingsonly@gmail.com.She has offices in Johannesburg sandton
Post a Comment