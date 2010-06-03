NGO director turn himself in to police

MUTARE: Farai Maguwu the Director for Centre for Research and Development, CRD, turned himself in to the police on Thursday after a week on the run from the long arm of the law.
Maguwu’s organisation has been on the centre of exposing high levels of abuse which have been going on at the Chiadzwa Diamond fields.
Maguwu met with the Kimberly Process Monitor Abbey Chikane last Tuesday, during the meeting Maguwu raised concerns about human rights violations going on at Chiadzwa diamond fields.
Maguwu turned handed himself in the presence of Mutare based lawyers Tinoziwa Bere and Johane Zviuya of Bere Brothers in Mutare.
His lawyer said Maguwu is being charged with contravening section 31 of the criminal law codification and reform act.
“He is being accused of communicating false information to the Kimberly Process monitor,” said Bere.
Bere said police are yet to record at statement from his client.
Police and state security agents last week on Thursday raided the offices of CRD at Fidelity Life Centre in this eastern border city. They failed to find Maguwu at the time of the raid but the proceeded to Maguwu’s home in the high density suburb of Chikanga where they arrested his young brother.
Bere said Maguwu is expected to appear in court once the police are through with their investigations.
No comments:
Post a Comment